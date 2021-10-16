Protesters in Sudan demand dissolution of military-civilian government

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Saturday’s protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule.

The demonstrations were organised by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir.

The country is now ruled by a joint military-civilian transitional government but tensions between the civilians and the generals have increased following a recently foiled a coup attempt.

Activists insist the generals hand over power to civilians.

Sudanese protesters (Marwan Ali/AP)

The protesters’ demands echo those of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, who said earlier this month that dissolving the government could resolve the ongoing political crisis.

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters in the country’s east have blocked a main Red Sea port there for more than two weeks, as well as fuel pipelines and major roads.

The protests in Port Sudan are led by a tribal body representing six tribes from northeastern Sudan.

Mr Hamdok’s office warned earlier this month that Sudan has been running out of essential goods, including medicines, fuel and wheat, due the Port Sudan blockade.

Shortages of imported goods have caused bread queues to reappear in Khartoum in recent days.