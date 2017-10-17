Protesters in Barcelona campaign for release of jailed secessionists

Protesters are gathering for a fresh round of demonstrations in Barcelona to demand the release of two leaders of Catalonia’s pro-independence movement who were jailed in a sedition probe.

A Madrid judge on Monday provisionally jailed Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the leaders of grassroots organisations Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural.

In the center of Barcelona right now claiming for freedom of Catalan political prisoners #LliberatJordis pic.twitter.com/dU6F4kcYqL — Help Catalonia (@CataloniaHelp2) October 16, 2017

The judge ruled they were the orchestrators of massive demonstrations on September 20 to 21 in Barcelona that hindered a police operation against preparations for the October 1 independence referendum.

Protests have been called at midday Tuesday in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, and an evening demonstration is also planned.

Thousands of supporters, carrying posters reading Freedom For The Political Prisoners banged pots and pans and honked car horns in Barcelona following the jailing on Monday.