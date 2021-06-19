Drag Race’s Bimini gets vaccinated in Three Lions-themed drag

Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash attended their first vaccination appointment dress in Three Lions-themed drag.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race finalist gave the football championship a makeover wearing a skirt and top decorated with England’s emblem.

Paired with a blonde wig, a silver eye and a disposable face mask, they posted a video of them getting vaccinated to the sound of football anthem Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).

Fans were quick to praise their look, with one writing: “Thanks for putting the vaccination vibes out there.”

Another said: “They’re serving even when they are getting vaccinated!”

Bimini was a fan favourite through the second series of Drag Race UK on BBC3, finishing second behind Scottish Queen Lawrence Chaney.

Following their success on the BBC3 show, Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, signed to Next Models global modelling agency, a move they called “huge for non-binary representation in fashion”.