Thousands of people spent the morning watching Priti Patel’s flight to the UK from Nairobi
The International Development Secretary will discover her fate in a matter of hours.
As the International Development Secretary flew back to Britain under orders from the Government, thousands were watching her flight online.
Priti Patel cut short an official visit to Africa to return to Downing Street on Prime Minister Theresa May’s orders after failing to disclose a series of 12 meetings with senior Israeli figures during a family holiday in the country in August.
Downing Street has denied a report in the Jewish Chronicle that Patel told May in the run-up to the UN General Assembly in September that her meetings in Israel had included talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
And so a plane flying from Nairobi to London Heathrow was suddenly receiving a lot of attention.
According to the Flight Radar website, more than 22,000 people were tracking flight KQA100, which Patel was reported to be on.
Usually flights are tracked by zero to 200 people.
The excitement over the eight-and-a-half-hour flight from Nairobi to London on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was overflowing on Twitter as people compared it to other scenarios.
Some felt the hysteria over Patel’s flight was a bit like OJ Simpson running from police in his Bronco in 1994.
Others thought Patel will be in for a shock of similar proportions to Justine Sacco, a communications worker who posted a bad-taste joke on Twitter before boarding a flight to South Africa in 2013, only to discover she had gone horribly viral while in the air.
Much of the speculation was around what Patel’s fate may be once the plane lands.
