What’s worse – bullying a child or a Whopper? Burger King’s new advert tackles the issue head on
The video has got people talking.
Burger King is asking customers if they’d rather stand up for a bullied child than a bullied burger in its latest advert.
Filmed in the style of a hidden camera show, the fast food chain ‘bullied’ a Whopper burger while a young teen was being bullied in the restaurant.
The aim of the experiment was to see who would intervene about their burger being messed about with, and who would step up to defend the child.
It is all in aid of National Bullying Prevention Month in the US, which raises awareness about the damage of bullying throughout the month of October.
According to nobully.org, 30% of children are bullied each year in the country.
According to the advert, only 12% of those in the restaurant stood up for the child being bullied, but 95% complained about their burger.
Reaction to the video was pretty unanimous online, with people sharing the video along with messages of hope.
Some called for other companies and institutions to take note.
Good job, Burger King.
