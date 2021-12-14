Anne to present awards to singer, author and charity founder

An award-winning gospel singer, a charity founder and an acclaimed children’s author and illustrator will be awarded honours by the Princess Royal.

Anne will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle where Mobo-winning singer Lurine Cato will receive an MBE for services to charity and music.

Cato, who was named the best gospel act at the 2013 Mobo Awards, is being recognised for a career that saw her lead the B Positive Choir to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Anthony Browne (Ian West/PA)

Ms Wood, who will receive an MBE, also rowed solo across the Atlantic covering the 3,500 nautical miles in 76 days and raising more than £50,000 for her organisation.