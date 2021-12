Arrest made after armed police surround man who ‘climbed Parliament fence’

A man has been detained by armed police after breaching security at the Houses of Parliament.

The man was seen surrounded by officers in New Palace Yard, before being taken away in the back of a police van.

Elliot Keck, who works in the office of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, said it appeared that the man had climbed over the fence before he was tasered by police.

Just saw someone climb into Parliament. Quickly tasered and guns immediately drawn. Impressive performance from the police. pic.twitter.com/j82egmZv7y — Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021

Mr Keck, 27, said: “As he was being tasered two armed police had their guns drawn.”

He added: “When it was established he wasn’t a threat armed police moved off and he was sat upright for a period before being taken to the van.”

Mr Keck said the man had discarded a bag which was also searched by police.

And here he is having been loaded in after shouting about his wife slightly incoherently pic.twitter.com/UL90lrPuy2 — Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At around 1500hrs on Wednesday, December 1, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. Inquiries into the circumstances continue.

“This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary estate which is being attended by police and security staff.”