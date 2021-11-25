William hails Mental Health at Work Commitment adopted by emergency services

The Duke of Cambridge flew helicopter rescue missions with the RAF and the charity East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Duke of Cambridge has hailed an “unprecedented agreement” signed by the emergency services to adopt a package of mental health support for their workers.

William said the development will send a “powerful message to all emergency responders“ that the issue of mental health will remain a “firm priority”.

He described how he would return to Kate and their children “… with the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen”.

The Duke of Cambridge and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick at the symposium (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duke added: “This is an unprecedented agreement, and it sends a powerful message to all emergency responders that mental health is, and will remain, a firm priority for the UK’s emergency services.

The Duke of Cambridge flew helicopters with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (Heathcliff O’Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

“New resources and tools will be rolled out across the services. And the independent oversight bodies will be able to assess organisations’ work in this area against consistent criteria, which will help change culture and hold leadership to account.”

