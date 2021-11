Patients ‘could be asked to travel for care’ under backlog recovery plans

Patients could be asked to travel for pre-planned hospital treatment in a bid to help the NHS deal with the record backlog of care, NHS Providers said.

The number of post-operative follow-up appointments could also be cut under plans being drawn up to deal with the waiting list.

Some “radical ideas” are being put forward as part of the plans, said Chris Hopson.

But the chief executive of NHS Providers said that it is more likely that people will be asked to go to neighbouring hospitals rather than different parts of the country.

The Liberal Democrats said that all 10 ambulance trusts in England were at the highest alert level – Level Four – on October 22 as it called for action to tackle pressures in emergency care.

It has been reported that NHS bosses have been ordered to produce a plan for tackling the waiting list – which currently stands at 5.8 million people in England – before the end of the month.

Mr Hopson told Times Radio: “Everybody across the NHS recognises that having patients wait for their care is not an acceptable situation.

“There is a moral obligation on trusts and their leaders to make sure that they do everything they can, no stone unturned, to get through those care backlogs as quickly as possible.

“And some of it will be all the traditional things that we do, which is: we will expand temporary capacity; we will ensure that we use overtime as much as possible; we will ensure that we use the capacity that sits in the independent sector.

“But I think we recognise we need to go further and that’s why, some of those radical ideas, we are considering and looking at them.”

He said he does not think people will be asked to travel from “Durham to Dunstable”, adding: “So, what I think will happen is that, by getting trusts to work together more effectively – as they’ve been doing over the last 18 months – you can see people being asked to be moved, you know, relatively short distances.”

Mr Hopson continued: “So if you look back to the Easter Bank Holiday, there are three trusts that are currently working together – Bath, Swindon and Salisbury.

PA Graphics

“What really surprised the chief executives in those trusts was that actually they had a very, very high take-up.

“So, as I said, it’s not the impression that has been given – is it sort of one end of the country to the other? No. Actually, it’s likely to be hospitals that are kind of close to each other.”

On the prospect of reducing the number of outpatient appointments following surgery, he added: “Our clinicians manage clinical risk and nobody is going basically to suggest to a patient who might have a risk ‘Oh, no, we don’t need to see you, off you go’, and ‘Actually, we’ll only see you if it turns into an emergency’.

“That is absolutely not what’s going to happen.

“The way the outpatient system tends to work in lots of specialties is that we do say to people ‘Come back in three (months), come back in six, come back in nine, come back in 12’, and, actually, you won’t need all of those four appointments in many cases.

PA Graphics

“Then that will free up a lot more capacity for those consultants to actually do elective surgery and backlog recovery.

“The implication that we’re suddenly just going to say to everybody ‘We don’t want to see you anymore’ – absolutely not. It will be risk-based, as it always is, and that’s what our clinicians are brilliant at and they’re really good at identifying when they need to ask people to come back.”

The comments come as the Liberal Democrats called for action over the severe pressure facing ambulance trusts after a response to a written question in Parliament revealed that on October 22 all ambulance services in England were operating on the highest level of alert.

Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “We’re talking about loved ones waiting for ambulances that arrive too late or get stuck in queues at hospitals with devastating results.