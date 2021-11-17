Cadbury World chocolatiers build Nutcracker model entirely out of chocolate

Cadbury World has produced a chocolate model of The Nutcracker to celebrate the renowned ballet arriving in Birmingham.

The 70cm tall solid chocolate figure took two days to create and weighs 7kg, the equivalent of 155 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban hand-painted The Nutcracker’s face with liquid cocoa butter and used black cocoa butter to produce his hat, hair, moustache, beard, shoes, belt and trousers.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Our artistic chocolatiers are renowned for making magnificent creations to mark a vast variety of special occasions, and this latest masterpiece demonstrates their creativity and talent.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Nutcracker back to Birmingham and couldn’t be happier to be part of the celebrations. We can’t wait for everyone to see him.”

The creation has been produced in celebration of Birmingham Royal Ballet bringing Sir David Bintley’s Royal Albert Hall production of The Nutcracker to Birmingham Hippodrome this Christmas.

This will be the first time this version has been performed outside London.

A chocolate Nutcracker model made by Cadbury World chocolatiers (Phil Barnett/PA)

“I know our audiences will love this incredible creation as well as this year’s spectacular show.”