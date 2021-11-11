Military service of veteran Dennis Hutchings ‘remembered and respected’

The military service of Northern Ireland veteran Dennis Hutchings is “remembered and respected” despite attempts to “rewrite history”, funeral mourners have heard.

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast last month after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The funeral service, which took place in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon, saw dozens of motorbikes from Rolling Thunder UK accompanying the coffin as part of the cortege.

He said: “We gather today to remember a great man – I want to pay him a fulsome tribute.

“I want to pay tribute to his family, I want to remember and pay tribute to his service to this nation and I want to pay tribute to what he represented both in his life and in his passing.”

Dennis Hutchings (Peter Morrison/PA)

“But let me ask you to look around you today, look at what Dennis meant, look at the efforts of those who are gathered here today from across this country to remember a great man.

“Look at these things and know how much Dennis is loved, how much his service was remembered and respected and feel the love of a grateful nation.”

Riders from Rolling Thunder UK join the cortege towards St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth for the funeral of Dennis Hutchings (Wayne Perry/PA)

The case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Mr Mercer went on to say: “I must tell you that I’m not proud of how we currently remember those who served in that appalling conflict, trying to prevent a bloody civil war.

A member of the public reads an order of service during the funeral of Dennis Hutchings (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I know these feelings can intensify when we see the grotesque spectacle of what happened to Dennis in a Belfast courtroom.”

Hundreds of people in military clothing lined a road and applauded and saluted as the coffin went by, before it was carried into St Andrew’s Church in the Devon city by military pallbearers to the sounds of the Life Guards Slow March.

Bikers revved and sounded their horns as they arrived close to the church as police blocked off the road.

Military flags were held aloft as the coffin went by and wreaths were laid outside the church.

The coffin was draped in a Union Flag, floral tributes and a military hat.

Mourners leave the funeral of Dennis Hutchings at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

A sea of people wearing berets, medals and poppies had waited outside for hours.

Written in the order of service was the message: “Dennis’s family wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who have sent cards and messages of condolence, and for your presence at the funeral service today.”

Rolling Thunder UK said on its website it was “very proud” to have been asked to organise the escort for the funeral cortege.

Mr Hutchings was described as “a loving partner, a devoted father and a doting grandfather”.