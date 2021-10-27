Met officer who murdered Sarah Everard lodges appeal against whole-life sentence

The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has lodged an appeal to reduce the length of his jail sentence.
Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life tariff in September after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old.
The Metropolitan Police firearms officer used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the marketing executive off the street, using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.
A Court of Appeal official said on Wednesday: “An application (for permission to mount an appeal against sentence) has been lodged.”
Passing sentence at the Old Bailey, Lord Justice Fulford said the case in which a serving officer abused his position was so exceptional that it warranted a whole life order, meaning Couzens will never be freed.
It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.
The judge said: “The misuse of a police officer’s role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause.”
Earlier this month, Reading terrorist Khairi Saadallah lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his whole-life sentence for the murders of three men, following a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice.