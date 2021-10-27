Met officer who murdered Sarah Everard lodges appeal against whole-life sentence

The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has lodged an appeal to reduce the length of his jail sentence.

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life tariff in September after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old.

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the marketing executive off the street, using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, who made a false arrest (Family Handout/CPS/PA)

A Court of Appeal official said on Wednesday: “An application (for permission to mount an appeal against sentence) has been lodged.”

Passing sentence at the Old Bailey, Lord Justice Fulford said the case in which a serving officer abused his position was so exceptional that it warranted a whole life order, meaning Couzens will never be freed.

It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

The judge said: “The misuse of a police officer’s role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause.”

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life term when he was sentenced for Sarah Everard’s murder in September (Metropolitan Police/PA)