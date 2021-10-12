Former head of Royal Marines ‘died as a result of hanging’

The former head of the Royal Marines died as a result of hanging after having “concerns about his marriage and service career”, a hearing to open the inquest into his death was told.

Major General Matthew Holmes, 54, was found in a bedroom at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on October 2, the inquest heard.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said that Maj Gen Holmes’ body was formally identified by his widow, Lea, and a post-mortem examination gave hanging as a preliminary cause of death.

Maj Gen Holmes, who had served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April this year.

Major General Matthew Holmes was one of the pallbearers for the Duke of Edinburgh (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Pegg said: “It’s suspected that Matthew Holmes had a number of concerns at the time of his death including matters relating to his marriage and his service career.”

He added: “I direct the Royal Navy provides a statement setting out very briefly Matthew Holmes’ career and his career management post-supersession from his post as Commandant General Royal Marines and the known response to that from Maj Gen Matthew Holmes.”

The short hearing held in Winchester heard that police had attended an incident at the family home on September 22.

Mr Pegg said: “There was also an incident at the home address September 22 and I direct the police officers who attended the incident provide statements.”

The coroner also said he would be requesting statements from Maj Gen Holmes’ widow, Lea and his sister, Sarah Holmes, as well as a RN doctor and the full results of the post-mortem and toxicology tests.

The Funeral Service for the late Major General Matthew James Holmes CBE DSO will take place in Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday 13th October 2021 at 1415. A memorial page has been created in his memory, which can be viewed at: https://t.co/0hN2sBhyXn pic.twitter.com/xO0Qh5IFqV — Royal Marines Charity (@theRMcharity) October 11, 2021

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 10 2022.

The funeral for Maj Gen Holmes is due to take place at Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday and a fundraising page in aid of The Royal Marines Charity and the RNLI in his memory has so far collected more than £3,500.

Maj Gen Holmes commanded 42 Commando Royal Marines from 2006 to 2008 and was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007.

He was a pallbearer at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April during the procession to the steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Maj Gen Holmes, who had two children, was also awarded a CBE in 2019 and has been described as “one of our most senior and highly decorated Royal Marines”.