Charles and Camilla presented with Robert the Bruce sword at art gallery opening

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were presented with a replica sword of one of Scotland’s most famous freedom fighters with links to the Queen during their official opening of an art gallery.

The royal couple, known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, were presented with a replica of the sword of Robert the Bruce on their visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Robert the Bruce has links to the Queen’s Scottish heritage. She is descended from Mary, Queen of Scots, James I – who was James VI of Scotland – and Robert the Bruce himself, who secured Scotland’s independence from England in the 14th century.

The royal couple unveiled a sword to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the granting of the freedom lands to Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Forced to close for a period during the coronavirus pandemic, it is once again open and free to enter, housing three floors of exhibitions with an upstairs viewing platform with views over the city.

Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen City, Barney Crockett, accompanied the royal couple as they toured the gallery and met staff and members of the redevelopment team.

Charles tours the gallery (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mrs Farquharson, known for her love of fashion and striking tartan ensembles, donated a large part of her wardrobe to Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums in 1996.

Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay to carry out the official opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery.