Shocked couple find python in their bedroom

A couple were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.

The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands Police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in Quarry Bank, Dudley.

Police said the couple, who had no idea where the reptile had come from, explained that they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had slithered in through a pipe.

Pc Bethan Pinnock with a 5ft long female python (West Midlands Police/PA)

Student officers Police Constables Bethan Pinnock, Lucy Corles and Riane Hazel went to the couple’s home and were sent to a front bedroom where they had closed the door to keep the snake inside.

After a long search, the snake was found on top of a cabinet wrapped around a vanity mirror.

The officers used batons to carefully lift the snake, which was about 5ft long, and put it in a shoe box with holes in.

The officers contacted Manor Vets in Halesowen, who agreed to take the snake in overnight until the RSPCA were able to have it.

A vet told the police it was a mature female python.