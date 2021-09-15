Heads advised to contact police to deal with Covid jab protests at schools

Headteachers who believe protests could be held outside their school over participation in the Covid vaccination programme should contact police to help manage the situation, guidance suggests.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is aware some schools have been receiving campaign letters and emails with “misinformation” about the vaccine programme, after ministers confirmed children aged 12 to 15 will be able to get a first jab from next week.

Three million youngsters across the UK will be eligible, and the programme is expected to be delivered primarily within schools.

“In the event of a protest or disruptive activity outside a school, or if schools know a protest is planned, they should alert the SAIS provider, local authority and police contacts to discuss the best way to manage the situation,” the guidance added.

Heads and teachers have also been advised “not to engage directly” with misinformation campaigns about the vaccine, but should “acknowledge receipt of concerns” and “refer to the latest scientific guidance on the issue” if necessary.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), has called on pressure groups to stop sending letters “threatening” legal action if schools or colleges take part in a Covid-19 vaccination programme, and urged them against staging protests.

“We welcome that this guidance makes it clear legal accountability for offering Covid-19 vaccines to children and young people sits with the School Age Immunisation Service and not with schools." Full comment on #Covid19 vaccine guidance for 12-15 yr olds: https://t.co/dfHmmV4wos pic.twitter.com/QJS01ZPQQn — ASCL (@ASCL_UK) September 15, 2021

He said: “The guidance is absolutely clear that schools are not responsible for mediating between parents and children who may disagree about whether or not to consent. This is the role of registered nurses in the School Age Immunisation Service.

“We are very concerned about the possibility of protests being held outside schools, and we are pleased to see that the guidance references this and provides advice about how to respond to this threat.

“Frankly, however, it is a sorry state of affairs if any individuals or groups think it is helpful in any way to stage a protest outside a school over a vaccine programme which is designed to help reduce educational disruption and which seems to us to be in the best interests of children and young people.

“We implore people not to stage such protests.”

(PA Graphics)

The vaccines will be administered by healthcare staff working with the school and following the usual approach to school-based immunisation.

The advice added: “For those aged 12 to 15 years consent will be sought by the SAIS provider from the parent or person with parental responsibility in the same way as for any other school vaccination programme.”

A consent form and information leaflet provided by the SAIS team will be used to seek parental consent and parents will be provided with a contact number in case of any queries.

The guidance said: “In secondary schools, some older children may be sufficiently mature to provide their own consent.

“This sometimes occurs if a parent has not returned a consent form but the child still wishes to have the vaccine on the day of the session.