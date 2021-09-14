Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi to play at TRNSMT next year

Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi are among the musicians who will perform at the TRNSMT festival next year, organisers have revealed.

Festival chiefs have announced dates for the fifth edition of the event, which will take place at Glasgow Green from July 8-10 in 2022.

Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice are also in the line-up, along with beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C. and Jimmy Eat World.

The 2021 cinch presents TRNSMT Festival finished on Sunday evening after three days of performances from the likes of Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and Liam Gallagher.

Lewis Capaldi will headline at TRNSMT next year (Ian West/PA)

“I’d like to thank each and every fan, artist and crew member who has made this year’s event well worth the wait. The atmosphere around Glasgow Green has been incredible all weekend and it’s great to see so many smiling faces.

“The compliance with the lateral flow testing policies has been fantastic and lots of attendees have taken multiple tests as they visit throughout the weekend.”

The festival returned this year after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Capaldi was due to play at TRNSMT this summer but rescheduled to next year after the 2021 event was moved from July to September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He will play a headline set at next year’s festival, as will Nutini and The Strokes.