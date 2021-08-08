What the papers say – August 9

Home-working concerns, gold medals in Japan and the latest decorating controversy from No 10 feature on the front pages.
The Times reports Cabinet ministers are planning a “big push” to get civil servants to return to the office from next month, with a Government source proposing to the Daily Mail the pay of those working from home be cut.
The Sun praises “Gleam GB” for putting in one of the best-ever British performances at an Olympics to bring home 65 medals. The Daily Express also encourages Britons to “honour heroes who lifted nation”.
Cyclist Jason Kenny features on Metro, with the paper calling him “The Greatest” after he secured his ninth medal on the final day of the Games.
Scientists warn the planet is “almost out of time” in The Guardian ahead of the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
One of Britain’s leading education philanthropists tells The Daily Telegraph too many young people are going to university and apprenticeships can be a better option with no debt burden.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dubbed “selfish” in the Daily Mirror after nearly £100,000 in art was installed at Downing Street amid wider cuts and pay freezes.
Analysis featured in The Independent shows the number of school pupils in England packed into “supersized” classes has risen by 20% under the Conservatives.
The i reports private health firms are expected “to profit from massive NHS backlog”.
Philip Morris has raised its offer for inhaler maker Ventura in a “fierce takeover battle for UK businesses”, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star wonders how the UK can be having “one of the driest summers EVER” if it has rained.