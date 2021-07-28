Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Middlesbrough has the highest rate, with 1,216 new cases in the seven days to July 24 – the equivalent of 862.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,396.7 in the seven days to July 17.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,580.0 to 849.4, with 1,165 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,199.4 to 759.1, with 1,498 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 253.4 to 295.9)

Wellingborough (302.4 to 342.5)

Breckland (145.7 to 160.8)

Corby (379.4 to 390.5)

Hounslow (324.5 to 328.5)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17.