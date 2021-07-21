Johnson labelled a ‘super-spreader’ of confusion during chaotic PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson a “super-spreader” of confusion during a chaotic Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader warned the country faces a “summer of chaos” as he highlighted policy changes over isolation exemptions for people pinged by the NHS app and vaccine passports for nightclubs.

But the Prime Minister, dubbed the “Chequers one” by Sir Keir due to his appearance virtually from isolation at the country retreat, described the Opposition leader’s questions as “feeble stuff” and defended his decisions during the pandemic.

At one stage there was a struggle to hear Mr Johnson in the chamber, which led to the Prime Minister asking Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “Do you want me to have another go? Can you hear me? Do you want me to give that answer again?”

The chamber was also at its busiest since March 2020 following the easing of restrictions in England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks via videolink (Home of Commons/PA)

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir said: “Everything may be calm from the Prime Minister’s country retreat but back here the truth is we’re heading for a summer of chaos.”

Referring to the crowded group of Tories on the Government benches, Sir Keir said: “There’s a lot of noise, I hope they’ve all got their NHS app on.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

He highlighted confusion over the isolation exemption list before adding: “I know the Prime Minister likes to govern by three-word slogans, I think ‘on the hoof’ might work pretty well.”

Mr Johnson hit back: “He wants to keep this country, as far as I understand his position, in lockdown.”

Sir Keir went on to highlight changes over policy, adding: “When it comes to creating confusion, the Prime Minister is a super-spreader.

“Why is it OK to go to a nightclub for the next six weeks without proof of a vaccine or test, and then from September it will only be OK to get into a nightclub if you’ve got a vaccine ID card?”

“That’s blindingly obvious to everyone, it’s common sense.”

Mr Johnson said it would also “encourage” younger people to get jabs.

In his concluding remarks, Sir Keir said: “Isn’t it clear there’s only three words this Prime Minister needs to focus on: get a grip.”

Mr Johnson defended his record and claimed Sir Keir wants “some sort of perpetual lockdown”.

He said: “I’ll give him a three-word slogan.

“It’s ‘get a jab’. What we’re also doing is to help people get a job.