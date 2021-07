Food supply chains starting to fail over ‘pingdemic’, meat industry says

Food supply chains are “starting to fail” because of workers isolating over coronavirus contacts, an industry leader has warned as he criticised Boris Johnson’s effort to ease the “pingdemic”.

The meat industry trade body said it cannot rely on the Prime Minister’s new exemption for some fully-vaccinated critical workers because the bar has been set “very, very high”.

In the face of widespread criticism from businesses over staff shortages as Covid-19 cases soar, Boris Johnson announced a plan for a “small number” of critical workers to be able to continue their functions.

“There’s an air of despondency creeping through the industry really. Until now we’ve managed to keep the food supply chain running but there’s a sense of we’re starting to fail on that front,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Asked if production lines are stalling, he said: “They are. It’s happening already. We’re starting to see that at retail level and in restaurants – everyone is struggling to get things out really.”

He said the industry is not clear who is covered by the exemption for a small number of double-jabbed critical workers.

(PA Graphics)

Pubs and shops have complained about having to close because of the the number of people being “pinged” as contacts by the NHS Covid-19 app, while medics have also raised concerns.

The latest figures show more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were asked to isolate by the NHS app in the week up to July 1.

Mr Johnson resisted calls from businesses struggling to cope with reduced staffing levels by declining to introduce a more wide-reaching change to quarantine rules ahead of August 16, when a testing regime will replace the requirement for fully-vaccinated contacts to isolate.

The Prime Minister argued self-isolation is “one of the few shots we have got left in our locker” as he scrapped most remaining legal restrictions in England on so-called “freedom day” on Monday.

"I would just urge people to be gradual and people to be cautious to the extent possible." Watch Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam encourage everyone to enjoy their freedoms safely over the coming weeks ? pic.twitter.com/mXj9ADN6XV — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) July 20, 2021

He suggested an exemption would cover some in hospitals and care homes, or working in the supply of food, electricity and medicines, and transport, defence and borders.

But the Government has said there is no “blanket exemption for any sector or role” and decisions will be made largely on a case-by-case basis.