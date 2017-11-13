Menu

UK suffers 2,342 store closures in first half of 2017

UK News | Published:

Only two regions saw a net gain in store openings in the first half of the year.

There were 2,342 retail chain store closures across the UK in the first six months of this year, according to research compiled for PwC. Here are the regions that saw their high streets hardest hit:

Openings and closures of retail chain stores by region in H1 2017

Region                                     Openings                   Closures             Net change

East Midlands                                         175                                  167                       +8
East of England                                     188                                  222                       -34
Greater London                                    636                                 679                       -23
North East                                                  76                                    87                        -11
North West                                              174                                  184                        -10
Scotland                                                      90                                  132                       -42
South East                                               349                                 374                       -25
South West                                               191                                  224                      -33
Wales                                                             53                                    64                       -11
West Midlands                                         191                                  224                     -33
Yorkshire and the Humber                219                                  207                     +12

Total                                                         2,342                                2,564                 -222

UK News

