Teenager remanded in custody over police officer stabbing

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The male Police Scotland constable was stabbed after being called to Edinburgh College in the Granton area of the city on Monday morning.

The officer, who is in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to the non-life-threatening injury.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Gabrielle Friel, 19, was arrested on Monday and appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with attempted murder and carrying a knife in a public place, the Crown Office said.

Friel, from Edinburgh, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody with the case committed for further examination.

He is due to make a further court appearance next week.