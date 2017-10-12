Churchill cigar sold for £9,000 in online auction

A cigar half-smoked by Prime Minister Winston Churchill during a 1947 trip to Paris has sold for just over 12,000 US dollars (£9,045) during an online auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the four-inch cigar was bought on Wednesday evening by an un-named collector from Palm Beach, Florida.

The auction company says Churchill smoked the cigar on May 11, 1947, at Le Bourget Airport.

This box containing some of Winston Churchill’s Cuban cigars, including one part smoked, forms part of Bonham’s Annual Gentleman’s Library sale (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Included in the auction was a photo signed by the prime minister that shows him with the cigar in his hand at the airport.

RR Auction said British airman Corporal William Alan Turner kept the cigar after his crew flew Churchill and his wife to and from Paris.

The label on the La Corona cigar from Havana, Cuba, includes Churchill’s name.