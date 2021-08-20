Mansell roars ahead with new brands added to The Collection

(31505163) (31505161) (31505163)

Sponsored Content

Bob and Mandy Eve from Bob’s Motorcycles have passed on the baton after a decision to retire after 35 years in the trade. Greg Mansell, CEO of Mansell’s, is excited to introduce, not only prestigious brands, motorcycles, scooters, and apparel to The Collection, but four new experienced employees, too.

Meet the new guys:

Ricardo De Sousa, motorcycle technician, specialises in Triumph motorcycles. Ric began his motorcycle career with Bob’s over 28 years ago and brings to The Service Centre an invaluable wealth of knowledge and experience.

Lee Metcalf, motorcycle technician, entered the motorcycle industry four years ago after spending much of his career as a maintenance technician at Jersey Bowl. Lee specialises in brands such as Peugeot, Lambretta and SYM.

James Vallois, showroom, merchandise and accessories manager, is a wise sage in the realm of motorcycle merch, having worked at Bob’s alongside Ricardo and Lee for four years. James brings his expertise in a wide range of new brands available at The Ramp, such as Bell Helmets, RST and Motogirl, to name only a few.

Tony Forder, logistics and property manager, is well known in the local motorcycle fraternity. His career began with Cross Motorcycles, where he worked in the 1980s before leaving to join the police (again, riding motorcycles). Tony has now returned to his roots at Mansell’s, where his wife, Charlene, is the resident tattoo artist.

With new faces come new motorcycle brands: Triumph, Lambretta, Peugeot Scooters, Sym Scooters, MASH, Herald, and Keeway motorcycles have infiltrated the ground floor of The Collection. Pre-loved models have a new location on the first floor next to The Tattoo Studio, within Nigel Mansell’s museum of trophies and F1 cars.

Customers can browse a vast selection of apparel and accessories in addition to the current BMW Motorrad range. The Mansell Collection’s new clothing range consists of:

RST

Segura

Bering

Motogirl

Spada

Boots

RST

Spada

Sidi

Falco

Segura

Bering

Helmets

AGV

Shoei

Bell

Spada

Icon

Scorpion