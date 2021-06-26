Our eco journey

Andium Homes offices in Don Street, St Helier, with solar panels on roof. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31126573)

OVER the years, Andium Homes has established numerous initiatives and programmes to promote sustainability.

When we took over ownership of the social housing stock, only 75% of it met the UK minimum standard embodied in the Decent Homes Standard. We set about a major refurbishment programme, and we were able to address the backlog and bring all of the homes up to the Decent Homes Standard in 2019. The refurbishment programme had a high focus on making buildings more energy-efficient to deliver material benefits to our clients.

On top of using innovative designs and new technologies to make housing more resource-efficient, programmes and initiatives are also in place to encourage the community to adopt an environmentally responsible lifestyle.

A key strategy for us has been to focus on reducing our consumption of fossil fuels through a heating-system conversion project. As an example, we have been able to reduce heating-oil consumption from a peak of 1.7 million litres of oil in 2009 to 30,000 litres this year and zero by next year.

The transition from fossil-fuel heating to off-peak electric systems has run alongside a significant programme of improving insulation levels and installing double glazing. At the completion of a recent project, we were able to evidence that average consumption of electricity across all the homes in the building had reduced by more than 15% on average.