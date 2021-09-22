Covid: Can’t live with it, can’t live without it

(31712181)

DURING the summer, Delta’s dominance and issues with getting people vaccinated generated uncertainties over how long the economic recovery which started earlier in the year could last. Indeed, going into autumn, there is little doubt that the public-health crisis will be around for a while and continued economic activity may well hinge on how citizens and policymakers decide to ‘live with Covid’.

The IMF has confirmed its growth forecasts for the global economy (+6.0% in 2021 and +4.9% in 2022), with advanced economies seeing upward revisions, supported by a recovery in consumption, especially of services. The headline figure, however, belies substantial regional disparity. In countries where vaccinations are reaching relatively high rates – such as the United States, the UK and much of Europe – social-distancing rules that had been hampering activity have been significantly relaxed and commutes, school runs and holidays abroad have all resurfaced. Even as Covid stays virulent and pervasive, a ‘new normal’ is taking root.

However, it is not brighter everywhere. Some advanced countries remain behind the curve given lower vaccination rates and strict public restriction, such as Japan and Australia, where ‘Zero Covid’ policies remain in force. New Zealand has had to reimpose sanctions, a useful reminder against complacency. The outlook for emerging markets and developing economies has been scaled back for 2021. Emerging economies will broadly suffer from reduced access to the vaccines as well as less support from fiscal and monetary policies.

China, as often is the case, is a special category of its own. The country is facing a deceleration in growth because of weakness in both external demand (slowdown in exports) and domestic demand (decline in consumption due to lockdowns). Compounding this is a regulatory crackdown on domestic technology companies, especially the Golden Dragons (US-listed Chinese companies). This partly explains why Chinese equities have had a rollercoaster ride this year, spilling over to emerging market assets at large. While a recovery appears under way from deeply oversold conditions, the consequences for investment in China over the long term remains a matter of intense debate. We continue to hold a position in emerging-market equities in many strategies, with the investment case underpinned primarily by attractive valuations. We accept those valuations also come with higher volatility, but for their continued inclusion they must also be justified by an expectation of commensurate return.

Undoubtedly, the public-health crisis also continues to cause difficulties for some sectors and production chains. These difficulties are putting pressure on the costs of inputs, which may threaten business margins. Nonetheless, the majority of these recent price pressures reflect temporary factors and we expect inflation to return to trend next year. Our belief is underpinned by the fact that labour markets still exhibit significant slack, particularly when viewed through the lens of labour-force participation rates which are well below pre-pandemic levels. Sidelined workers will probably seek work again as income support schemes and school closures end. Moreover, margins for S&P 500 companies in aggregate are at a record-high 14.1% (Q2), indicative that most are managing cost pressures with ease, even if the rhetoric from the chief executives may indicate otherwise.

As economies continue to heal and redefine a new paradigm of how to manage ‘living with Covid’, central banks – led by the US Federal Reserve – will maintain an accommodating stance, even if they do begin to taper their sovereign bond purchases. The European Central Bank has been the first to do so, announcing on 9 September a reduction in asset purchases via its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. However, at this stage, the reduction is more symbolic than substantive, with the ECB committing to continue pumping tens of billions of euros of liquidity into market each month. That will be the case for others too as we see out this year.

