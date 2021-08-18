Crestbridge looks to growth as it invests in its Island HQ

Crestbridge's resdigned office (picture supplied by Crystal PR) (31475243)

The firm has taken on an additional floor in its Charter Place office and made a number of renovations across its office space to accommodate more agile, open-plan and collaborative working practices. The firm’s reception area has also relocated as part of the project to a new main entrance on Charter Place and local artist James Carter has been commissioned to produce a mural in the new office space.

Fiona St Clair-Bolam, group head of HR, and James Young, group head of technology and change at Crestbridge, have led the project.

‘Not only does this represent a significant investment in our local headquarters, it’s also a statement of intent as we look to the future and what will undoubtedly be a new working environment,’ said Ms St Clair-Bolam.

‘We are an increasingly agile team and we are a growing business and our office environment needs to reflect that. This is an investment that is all about providing our people with agile, flexible space and helping them to feel comfortable, positive and safe at work.’

Mr Young, group head of technology and change, added: ‘Operationally we’ve seen working practices change considerably over the past year or so.