SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITY

OGIER’S CSR programme supports projects and causes related to education across all of its jurisdictions, as well as employee initiatives which encourage its people to give back to their local communities.

Fairies, seafarers, and glorious Georgians

Continuing its support for Jersey Heritage and the National Trust for Jersey, Ogier has sponsored a range of family-friendly events in the first half of this year, with more in the pipeline.

Kicking off the Easter holidays with delight, Ogier sponsored Jersey Heritage's Fairy Folklore Adventures Trails. Tiny doors leading to the kingdom of the Fairy Folk, known as Les P'tits Faîtchieaux in Jèrriais, were dotted across Jersey Heritage's sites for families to find. Inspiring curiosity and creativity, visitors had the opportunity to learn the language and enter the design-a-fairy-door competition.

Next it was time for seafarers' stories to be told across half term. Ogier sponsored Jersey Heritage's Stories from the Sea experience, or ‘D's Histouaithes dé la Mé’. Celebrating the Island's links with the sea and its maritime past, The Story Beast spun yarns about everything from shipwrecks and saints to black dogs and conger eels, all interwoven with easy Jèrriais phrases and expressions. And visitors were able to experience what it was like on board the Titanic the night it sank with a special 360 Video Dome film.

To help celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Georgian House at 16 New Street opening its doors to the public, Ogier is sponsoring the National Trust for Jersey's Georgians festival. Across the year, through talks, tours and events, visitors will be able to step back in time at 16 New Street and learn more about this period of history and, particularly, what life was like in the Island, through four separate themes:

• In May and June, the Gourmet Georgians presented a taste of the era's food and drink.

• Over July and August, the Gorgeous Georgians will unveil a look at the era's fine art, fashion and entertainment.

• In September and October, the Gruesome Georgians will delve into the era's justice system and medicine.

• To end the year, during November and December the Festive Georgians will celebrate the era's festivities.

Kate Kirk, director of marketing and communications at Ogier, said: ‘The Island has so many fascinating stories, hiding within the buildings and the stones we walk across each day. We're delighted to help charities, such as Jersey Heritage and the National Trust for Jersey, to share these stories and encourage Islanders to explore, learn and connect with their culture, heritage and environment.’

It's all about team work

From firm-wide challenges to team volunteer days, Ogier also offers support to its local communities through time and donations.

The month of April lasted 43,200 minutes and so, to raise money for a nominated charity in each of its jurisdictions, Ogier challenged its employees to record 43,200 minutes of exercise activity in that month. Everyone rose to the challenge and, collectively, logged more than 132,500 minutes in 30 days – triple the original goal. Following this achievement, and an office vote to choose the charity, Ogier donated £3,000 to Mind Jersey.

At Ogier, every member of the team is entitled to take time out to undertake a volunteering project. This can take the shape of helping a charity, protecting the local environment or furthering the firm's support of education. In the past, teams have read to children, painted a bunker at Elizabeth Castle, revamped a school's outdoor area and more. Recently, one of Ogier's teams got together at Ouaisné for a beach clean and, together, they removed more than eight pounds of plastic and rubbish from the sand.

Time for a challenge

Support for a personal challenge is another way Ogier helps its local community by encouraging its people to get involved in charity fundraisers. Offering a £100 fundraising kick start, this donation can provide the vital first step and give team members the confidence to sign up to their chosen challenge.

In 2021 so far, team members have completed a 12-mile walk for Mind Jersey, a 10km walk for Thrive Jersey, the Jersey to Southampton Hospital Challenge, and the Around the Island Walk.