New restaurant sets out to bring ‘relaxed’ feel to bay

The Beach Club at St Brelade’s Bay is due to open next spring on the site formerly occupied by The Wayside Café

Set in part of the site at the eastern end of the bay formerly occupied by the Wayside Café, The Beach Club is due to open at the end of May.

Randalls managing director Gavin Reid said he believed there was a gap in the market for a venue which would be ‘relaxed and inviting’.

He added that The Beach Club would trade all day, with service switching from morning coffee and brunch to lunch for families coming off the beach and then to sunset cocktails and dinner.

With capacity for 100 customers inside, plus a further 50 al-fresco covers, Mr Reid said the venue would have a Mediterranean feel.

He said: ‘The site has such a great aspect, with sunshine all day, and we’re pleased to be making a large investment into the hospitality industry.

‘We’ve been through a fragile time but we are committed and can see things getting better in the next few months and have something really exciting to look forward to.’

Randalls is developing the venue in conjunction with local partners Mitchell Building Contractors and Axis Mason architects.

The Wayside Café closed in November 2019 after planning consent was given for a development that also includes five apartments and a bungalow on Mont Sohier.

Planning permission was granted on appeal following protests from the St Brelade’s Bay Association.