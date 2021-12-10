Drink-driving ban for 'Real Housewife' who crashed into wall

Kate Taylor. Picture: TONY PIKE. (32218072)

Taylor, who is in her 50s, committed the offence in October, when she hit the wall of a home near St Clement’s Parish Hall on Grande Route de la Côte.

It is understood that the incident caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage. She was driving a black Mercedes ML 500.

A video, seen by the JEP, shows Taylor being arrested and put into the back of a States police van. She was taken to the force’s headquarters, where she provided a sample of blood. It was found to contain 111mg of alcohol per 100ml. The legal limit is 80mg.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris disqualified Taylor from driving for 15 months. If she wishes to get behind the wheel again she will need to retake her driving test first.

He also fined her £1,500 and warned her that if she did not pay she would spend six weeks in prison.

A damaged wall on St Clement's coast road near to the junction with Pontorson Lane Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32217310)

The States police launched its annual anti-drink-driving campaign recently, with a greater number of road checks being carried out in the past few weeks. Hundreds of vehicles have been stopped since the initiative began at the start of the month and three drivers have been arrested.

Taylor was born in Cleethorpes, near Grimsby, and moved to Jersey around 30 years ago. She became widely known in the Island following the launch of ITV’s Real Housewives of Jersey show.

On the ITV website, she describes herself as a ‘happy go lucky girl’ who ‘loves to party’, as well as being a fundraiser for a number of charities.