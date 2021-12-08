Lifeboat and tug launched after cargo ship declares mayday in Bouley Bay

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished: Last Updated:

CREWS from the RNLI all-weather-lifeboat and the Duke of Normandy tug battled gusts of 57mph and rough seas last night (7 December) to come to the aid of a 58-metre cargo ship.

RNLI all-weather-lifeboat George Sullivan. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32205718)
RNLI all-weather-lifeboat George Sullivan. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32205718)

The vessel, the Liberian-registered River Trader, was anchored at Bouley Bay alongside two other freight vessels when, at 5.25pm, its master declared a 'mayday' . It followed the boat losing propulsion and concerns that the strong winds might cause it to move while under anchor.

Following this, the RNLI's all-weather-lifeboat, George Sullivan, was launched from St Helier to Bouley Bay to standby alongside the ship and provide reassurance. It was stood down when Ports of Jersey's vessel, the Duke of Normandy, arrived on scene.

The Duke of Normandy tug. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32205721)

The tug remained in position overnight and was still in Bouley Bay this morning waiting a break in the weather to allow the Duke to tow the River Trader into St Helier. Both vessels were due in port at around 1pm.

News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News