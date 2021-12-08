Lifeboat and tug launched after cargo ship declares mayday in Bouley Bay

RNLI all-weather-lifeboat George Sullivan. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32205718)

The vessel, the Liberian-registered River Trader, was anchored at Bouley Bay alongside two other freight vessels when, at 5.25pm, its master declared a 'mayday' . It followed the boat losing propulsion and concerns that the strong winds might cause it to move while under anchor.

Following this, the RNLI's all-weather-lifeboat, George Sullivan, was launched from St Helier to Bouley Bay to standby alongside the ship and provide reassurance. It was stood down when Ports of Jersey's vessel, the Duke of Normandy, arrived on scene.

The Duke of Normandy tug. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32205721)