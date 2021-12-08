Lifeboat and tug launched after cargo ship declares mayday in Bouley Bay

The vessel, the Liberian-registered River Trader, was anchored at Bouley Bay alongside two other freight vessels when, at 5.25pm, its master declared a 'mayday' . It followed the boat losing propulsion and concerns that the strong winds might cause it to move while under anchor.
Following this, the RNLI's all-weather-lifeboat, George Sullivan, was launched from St Helier to Bouley Bay to standby alongside the ship and provide reassurance. It was stood down when Ports of Jersey's vessel, the Duke of Normandy, arrived on scene.
The tug remained in position overnight and was still in Bouley Bay this morning waiting a break in the weather to allow the Duke to tow the River Trader into St Helier. Both vessels were due in port at around 1pm.