BREAKING: States Members approve assisted dying proposition

Draft legislation is expected to be brought back to politicians after the 2022 election

Following a two-day debate on the issue, States Members voted by 36 to 10 today in support of the principle of assisted dying, meaning Jersey is the first place in the British Isles to do so.

Draft legislation is expected to be brought back to politicians after the 2022 election, for the next Assembly to decide on.

Introducing the proposal on behalf of fellow ministers yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida called it a 'societal issue being discussed and debated worldwide and Jersey should not ignore it'.

During the debate, Deputy Guida accepted an amendment by Deputy Kirsten Morel, which added an extra stage to the process, with Deputy Morel saying he wanted further detail on the process and safeguards to be considered in a follow-up debate.