Minister visits Oman

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst met Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Minister, His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef

Senator Ian Gorst said he was ‘delighted’ to meet senior members of the Oman government and discuss ‘strengthening the political and business relationship between Jersey and the Sultanate’.

The visit followed the signing of a business treaty by Jersey and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month, which will enable investment flows between the two jurisdictions.

During his time in Oman, Senator Gorst met the country’s Foreign Minister, His Excellency Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, and Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Minister, His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

He also met representatives from the Central Bank of Oman, the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Authority of Oman.

A government spokesperson said: ‘Positive discussions were had about growing the treaty network between the Island and the Sultanate which officials will take forward directly.