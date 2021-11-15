Covid booster programme expanded to 40-year-olds and children aged 16 and 17 to be offered a second jab

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32064366)

The move follows updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

In a statement, Health Minister Richard Renouf said: 'We welcome the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation regarding the expansion of the Covid-19 booster programme to 40-49 year olds.

'This will further strengthen the protection that vaccination provides and where immunity is waning.

'We also welcome the JCVI recommendation to offer 16 and 17 year olds a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and acknowledge that this has also been supported by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency who have reviewed all the clinical data and concluded the benefits of vaccination remain favourable for this age group.