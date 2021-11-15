Covid booster programme expanded to 40-year-olds and children aged 16 and 17 to be offered a second jab

By Richard HeathNewsPublished:

CHILDREN aged 16 and 17 are to be offered a second Covid jab, and the booster programme will be extended to Islanders between the ages of 40 and 49.

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32064366)
Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32064366)

The move follows updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

In a statement, Health Minister Richard Renouf said: 'We welcome the latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation regarding the expansion of the Covid-19 booster programme to 40-49 year olds.

'This will further strengthen the protection that vaccination provides and where immunity is waning.

'We also welcome the JCVI recommendation to offer 16 and 17 year olds a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and acknowledge that this has also been supported by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency who have reviewed all the clinical data and concluded the benefits of vaccination remain favourable for this age group.

'We will be incorporating this latest guidance into the Jersey vaccination programme and will soon be providing further details of the operational roll out for boosters and second doses for 16 and 17 year olds.'

News
Richard Heath

By Richard Heath

@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News