Ministers sign covenant to support armed forces

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida, Chief Minister John Le Fondré, Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq, the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, Lt-Col Duncan Attwell, engagement director at the British Army, chairman of the Royal British Legion Jersey Tim Daniels

The agreement, which was established in 2014, aims to protect armed forces personnel from being disadvantaged because of their service and encourages Islanders to support veterans in the community.

Keith Sunter, welfare chairman of the Royal British Legion Jersey, said: ‘We are delighted that the covenant has been given full commitment from the government. Our armed forces fulfil a responsibility, sacrificing some of the freedoms, facing danger and sometimes suffering serious injury or death as a result of their duty. In return, we have an obligation to ensure they receive our respect and support.

‘The covenant is a two-way arrangement. The armed forces community do as much as they can to support their Island community and promote activity which integrates the service community into Island life. We have seen that more recently when our field squadron provided highly-skilled logistical support during the initial stage of the pandemic, including helping to construct our vaccination centre and distributing PPE.’

Chief Minister John Le Fondré added: ‘Jersey has a long and lasting relationship with our armed forces and we are deeply grateful to our servicemen and women for their commitment, service and sacrifice. Those who serve, or have served in the past, should face no disadvantage in the public or commercial services. This obligation involves the whole of our society, whether voluntary and charitable bodies, private organisations, and individual.’