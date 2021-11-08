Revamped hotel to offer social space for disabled

The hub at Maison de Landes is scheduled to open in 2022 Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (32000891)

Maison des Landes, a disability hotel run by a charitable trust set up by the Lions Club of Jersey, plans to build a community hub as part of the project which will feature a 48-seat dining room, a lounge, outside gardens, a treatment room and a hydrotherapy pool.

The facility will offer locals and visitors the opportunity to socialise, have lunch and enjoy a variety of activities.

Peter Tabb, chairman of the trust, said: ‘The hotel’s closure, forced on us by Covid-19, has given the trustees the opportunity to re-examine the purpose of the hotel which, although unique when it opened, now faces a much more competitive and demanding marketplace.

‘This has meant that we had to compile a vision of Maison des Landes as a state-of-the-art hotel that was both in keeping with the vision of founder Elizabeth Ashton Edwards and also more appealing to the people of Jersey who shared the special requirements of our traditional visitors.

‘The community hub will share these facilities which will make them accessible to all and will offer elderly locals, visitors and people with disabilities a unique facility – an enriching and relaxing experience in a social space designed specifically around their needs.’