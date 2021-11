Lower speed limits on 68 roads

Picture: JON GUEGAN

The changes come after a public consultation was launched in 2019 which asked Islanders for their feedback as part of a Road Action Safety Plan to review speed limits in the parish.

Of the chosen locations, 40 will have their speed limit reduced to 30mph and 28 will be reduced to 20mph.

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: 'Our ongoing review emphasises road safety, with particular focus on reducing speeds within school vicinities. This will help to provide safer routes to school for children and young families. Elsewhere, lower speed limits are intended to enhance the environment for those living nearby.

St Saviour Constable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard, added: 'Ensuring the safety of parishioners and schoolchildren in our community within St Saviour is important to me, that is why I am committed to delivering the Speed Limit Review which primarily focuses on reducing the speed limit in school areas, precisely 43% of the speed limit changes on parish roads are within vicinities of schools, community centres and nurseries.

'The Road Committee’s aim is to encourage parishioners and children to walk to school, promoting a safer environment and a more attractive walking route for children and to make roads safer within schools and urban areas.'

The full list of roads:

From 30mph to 20mph:

Albert Road

Aubin Lane

Bagatelle Lane

Beach Road

Claremont Road

Dicq Road

Dunnell Road

Elizabeth Street

Fountain Lane

Highlands Lane

James Road

La Chasse Brunet

Rue de la Houguette

Rue des Friquettes

Rue du Froid Vent (from Wellington Road to St Saviour's Hill)

Ruette de Patier

​Mary Street

From 40mph to 30mph:

La Chasse du Mourin

La Fosse a l’Ecrivain

La Route de la Hougue Bie

Rue du Champ Colin

Rue de la Bachauderie

Rue de la Chouquetterie

Rue de la Commune

Rue de la Freminerie

Rue de la Guillaumerie (from la Rue du Ponterrin)

Rue de la Hambye

Rue de la Retraite (from la Rue de Beauvoir to la Rue du Tapon)

Rue de St Mannelier

Rue des Pigneaux

Rue du Chateau Clairval

Rue du Moulin

Rue Paradis

Rue du Pont

Rue du Ponterrin

Rue du Tapon

Rue du Trot

Rue du Vieux Menage

Rue Le Masurier

Rue Messervy

Rue St Julien

La Ruette

Ruette du Ponterrin

Le Mont de la Roserie

​Le Mont es Neaux

Le Mont Sohier

Le Val Aume

​Les Grands Vaux (from le Mont de la Rosiere to a point 74 yards east of la Rue de Deloraine)

​Les Routeurs

Les Ruettes

​Les Vaux (from la Rue de la Chouquetterie to la Rue St Julien)

​Petit Ponterrin

Princes Tower Road (from la Rue des Friquettes to la Rue de la Houguette)

Road between la Rue de la Parade and la Rue du Paradis)

From 40mph to 20mph:

Bel Air Lane

La Greve d’Azette (from Havre des Pas to Beach Road)

La Pointe

Rue a la Dame

Rue de Deloraine

Rue St Thomas

Ruette du Sacrement

​La Ruette des Ecorves

​Swan Farm Lane