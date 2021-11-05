Two sea charities to benefit from choir’s latest release

Some of the members of the choir

Aureole Music, an online singing group set up during lockdown, has more than 65 members. It has already raised more than £5,000 since the start of the pandemic by recording songs and music videos and hosting live-streamed events.

The group’s latest song, titled Two Short Shanties, has raised £891, which will be shared between ocean therapy charity Healing Waves and Wetwheels Jersey, which runs boat trips for disabled Islanders.

Nicki Kennedy, founder and director of the singing group, explained that the single was a combination of two songs, The Wellerman and Drunken Sailor.

She said: ‘The virtual choir has created such a positive experience from what has been such a difficult time for a lot of people. Two Short Shanties was such a success and it is amazing that the money will go to two very worthwhile charities. The money could be used to service the lifejackets that Wetwheels use to keep its passengers safe, or it could be used for some cleaning equipment to help keep the new Healing Waves disability surf centre, which is currently being built, looking shiny and sparkling.

‘We decided to produce this particular song because a lot of us are involved with the sea in one way or another and we wanted to continue trying to raise money for local charities. We thought it made sense to produce this song and celebrate the Island’s maritime community.’

Mrs Kennedy said the group had paid frequent visits to care homes and charities in recent months to entertain residents and attendees.