Island’s overseas aid spending to be linked to economy

JERSEY’S contribution to overseas aid will rise or fall in line with the Island’s economy, a government minister has confirmed.

Ed Lewis, the head of programmes for Jersey Overseas Aid, and International Development Minister Carolyn Labey

International Development Minister Carolyn Labey gave the assurance to the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel during a quarterly public hearing yesterday.

Deputy Labey said that 0.26% of Jersey’s Gross Value Added – the Island’s total economic output – would be earmarked for international aid every year.

The minister explained that until 2015 the contribution had been tied to economic output but added: ‘From 2015 to 2019 the economy went up but the financial contribution remained the same – which isn’t a good look.

‘We feel that by fixing the budget to GVA it creates a good benchmark. It enables us to go up when the economy expands.

‘We hope that the economy will go up steadily.’

However she also told the panel: ‘If the economy shrinks, so will our budget. It will be linked to what Jersey can actually afford.’

The Scrutiny panel also heard that Jersey Overseas Aid had received 44 applications for funding this year, with staff whittling those down to 15.

They will visit the 15 shortlisted projects to see the work they do before choosing eight to support.

Deputy Labey added that Jersey had a good reputation for international aid, and was able to provide special help in areas such as finance, dairy farming and conservation.

She said: ‘It’s not just about writing a cheque for a grant. We feel we bring extra value to the table.’

JOA has previously supported projects in Afghanistan, and Ed Lewis, the group’s head of programmes, stressed that funds only went to non-governmental organisations, such as the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, the British Red Cross and Street Child, a charity which protects vulnerable children.

‘We don’t give any financial aid to any governments,’ he said.

Deputy Labey also answered questions about the Island Identity Project, which she is leading.

Information gathered about Jersey’s environment, language, sport, constitution, economy, parishes, education and other aspects of the Island’s culture is being brought together on a new website.

The minister said: ‘We are hoping that teachers, when they are talking about civic engagement, can use the material.’

