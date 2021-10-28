Home Affairs Minister ‘ashamed to be French’ after France issues landing and power threat

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said the situation made him ‘ashamed to be French’ Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31932038)

Gabriel Attal, France’s official government spokesperson, made the comments during a press conference in Paris yesterday, adding that his country would begin implementing ‘retaliatory measures’ from Tuesday.

Speaking at the Elysée Presidential Palace following a French Council of Ministers meeting, Mr Attal said measures, including ‘systematic customs and sanitary controls on products landed [in France] and the ban on unloading of seafood’ would be implemented from 2 November.

He added that there would be ‘a second series of measures... including energy measures relating to the supply of electricity for the Channel Islands’.

‘Our wish is quite simply that the agreement which has been concluded can be respected,’ he said.

The country is claiming that authorities in Jersey and the UK have failed to issue licences allowing some French vessels to operate in British waters. They claim that these boats are eligible to hold such a licence.

Last month, 75 French vessels – which the Island’s government claimed had not met the criteria for a licence – were told that they had 30 days in which to provide the necessary data, or stop fishing in local waters.

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida, who was born in Paris, said the situation made him ‘ashamed to be French’.

He echoed comments made by External Relations Minister Ian Gorst last week that any sanctions or retaliatory measures could only legally be taken by the EU and not unilaterally by France.

Deputy Guida said: ‘If France has said it is going to do that unilaterally, then it makes you wonder why they are part of the EU. The EU does all the international negotiations for EU member states. That is not just EU protocol but it is part of the [post-Brexit] trade and co-operation agreement. The EU decides what retaliatory measures are proportional and they have to be implemented by the EU. I am quite ashamed of being French right now. They are showing a complete disregard for EU protocols and a complete disregard for the truth. It feels like we are back in kindergarten – it is really ridiculous.’

Asked whether he thought the French would actually implement measures, he said: ‘I do not know. On the one hand, it is completely illegal but, on the other hand, they do not care and they have done it before. We have had all sorts of products stuck in French ports for all sorts of spurious reasons.’

Deputy Guida added that if France took measures against Jersey or the UK, the action could have wider implications for the EU when it tried to establish contracts or agreements with other countries in the future.

‘There are few different aspects. One is that it would be illegal and they would be breaching the law by doing it,’ he said.

‘Another aspect is that it sets the tone for contracts that they will negotiate with other countries. It would be like if China made a contract with Europe and France turned around and said “oh no, we do not like this”. Then, for all future contracts, Europe would have to say “oh, France are different”. It is quite extraordinary.’

Asked whether the UK or Jersey could take countermeasures against any potential retaliatory measures that France takes, Deputy Guida said: ‘Yes. But if we do I am sure we will act like grown-ups and use the protocols and act within international laws to do so. The protocols actually contain an official route to complain.’

In a statement issued yesterday, Senator Gorst said: ‘We are extremely disappointed at today’s announcement from the French government. The retaliatory measures outlined are wholly disproportionate, especially as, earlier today, officials from the Government of Jersey met colleagues from France, the UK and the EU Commission for further discussions on licensing applications. This is a technical issue that is best resolved through our ongoing diplomatic engagement.’

Meanwhile, Annick Girardin, the French Maritime Minister, posted a Tweet yesterday after meeting regional leaders to discuss the potential measures.

#Brexit | Ce matin, avec @CBeaune, nous avons échangé avec les élus des territoires affectés par le retard des licences de pêche. Un échange important pour finaliser notre plan d'action. Ensemble, nous convaincrons les Britanniques de respecter l'accord ! #IwantMyLicensesBack

Within the tweet, she said: ‘This morning, with @CBeaune [the French European Affairs Minister], we spoke with the elected representatives of the territories affected by the delay in fishing licences.