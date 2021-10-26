Charity calls for gifts for Christmas appeal

Radio presenter Fiona Walker in the Channel 103 studio for the Jersey Christmas Appeal charity auction Picture: ROB CURRIE (31916931)

The Jersey Christmas Appeal is hoping to gather up to 200 donated items to be auctioned off live on Channel 103 on 5 December.

Last year’s auction raised more than £89,000 for the Jersey Christmas Appeal, which aims to help disadvantaged families at Christmas time.

The closing date for the submission of lots to the auction is 15 November and donated items could include a meal voucher or tour tickets for visitor attractions. Last year’s auction included gifts ranging from a box of cupcakes to the opportunity to fly in a Spitfire.

The auction programme will be launched online at jerseychristmasappeal.je on 26 November where Islanders can view the items which are on offer.

In a statement, the charity said: ‘If you are able to offer something, perhaps a meal, activity, voucher, or a money-can’t-buy item such as a behind-the-scenes tour, the chance to learn a new skill from an expert or perhaps lunch with someone in the public eye, then we would love to hear from you.

‘Or if you would like to support us but aren’t sure what you can do, then we can certainly help with some ideas and perhaps put together a lot for you to sponsor.’