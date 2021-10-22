Housing shortage a ‘crisis’, says Deputy Chief Minister

Environment Minister John Young, Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida, Social Security Minister Judy Martin, Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham at the Ask the Ministers event chaired by Chris Rayner

Senator Lyndon Farnham was speaking at a ministerial Q&A session, broadcast via social media, which was dominated by issues relating to the Island’s housing problems.

Asked about the cost of living in Jersey and the challenges it created for Islanders and those looking to attract new recruits to the Island, Senator Farnham described the cost of living as ‘the single biggest issue facing the government in the short to medium term’.

He said: ‘In my opinion, the housing crisis is at the centre of this – we are almost going to need to declare a state of emergency soon to resolve the issue.

‘It’s hugely concerning – housing was expensive when I was growing up, but it’s even more out of reach for young people now.’

Senator Farnham referred to an ‘insatiable demand’ for housing which stemmed from the Island’s population growing ‘way ahead’ of the supply of housing and stimulated by a buoyant economy and the ability to borrow money at low interest rates.

The Deputy Chief Minister said it was time to ‘put rocket boosters’ on the building programme for new housing, adding that there were potential ‘quick wins’ to be achieved through changing the use of former commercial and office buildings to residential accommodation.

Environment Minister John Young said that the new Island Plan contained a commitment to double the number of new residential units being created from 400 to 800 annually.

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida said a greater supply of housing was essential, as without this the proposed measures to help buyers risked further stimulating demand, while Social Security Minister Judy Martin said the intention was to invest profits from developments such as the former government offices at South Hill.

The South Hill project was set to deliver £13 million in profit, she added, although this sum could be reduced if an amendment seeking a higher proportion of affordable accommodation was passed.

Ministers were speaking at a special Government Plan-themed Ask the Minister event, chaired by former journalist Chris Rayner.