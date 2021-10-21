Commonwealth Games medallist hails wellbeing programme for Island youth

Elizabeth Cann competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Jersey-born Elizabeth Cann, who won bronze in badminton at the 2010 games, believes the Get on Track for Wellbeing programme can help support teenagers who were physically and mentally affected by the pandemic.

The 19-day programme, which is sponsored by Ocorian and is being run over six weeks starting in November, is run by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in combination with Jersey Sport.

The course will see 20 Islanders, aged between 16 and 25, benefit from problem-solving, confidence-building, physical activity and wellbeing development activities.

It will be delivered by Mrs Cann and Jack Rutter, a Paralympic footballer.

Mrs Cann, an athlete mentor for the trust, said: ‘The pandemic has been a challenging time for a lot of young people, especially if you did not have regular access to your sports which are often a source of social connection and an outlet for stress. It is not always as easy as telling someone to replace their sport with going for a run as you don’t have the same connection to it.’

She added: ‘The programme could not have come at a better time in Jersey.

‘As Covid restrictions have eased, a lot of people have struggled to reconnect with physical activity and it has had a negative impact on their wellbeing.

‘This programme can help people get back on track and re-establish themselves with their sport, or just help improve their wellbeing in general and set themselves up to enter 2022 in a positive manner.

‘The course supports young people’s wellbeing, encourages development through goal setting and gives them tools which they can tap into and take away to use in the future.’

Cirsty de Gruchy, head of Move More Jersey, said: ‘Besides educating the young people about how to improve their health and wellbeing, we’ll be helping them develop knowledge on the importance of good nutrition and how to build an increased resilience to cope with life.

‘The programme will explore various ways to support good emotional health and stress management, providing the tools to gain confidence to move into further education, training or employment.’