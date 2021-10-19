Senator in crisis fishing talks with French minister

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31881139)

Senator Ian Gorst travelled to Paris to meet the French Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, who recently warned about ‘retaliatory measures’ over the post-Brexit fishing dispute and made international headlines in May when she suggested the power link from Normandy could be switched off.

The Senator tweeted before the meeting that ‘constructive and ongoing dialogue’, along with provision of fishing data, was ‘key to achieving resolution on fisheries’.

The meeting was also ‘an opportunity to reset relations and reinstate co-operation for the benefit of both fishing communities,’ he added.

The fishing dispute has centred on a number of French vessels which have been unable to provide historical fishing data which would allow them to apply for a licence to operate in Jersey waters.

#Brexit | Ce matin, rencontre au @MerGouv avec @Ian_Gorst, ministre des Affaires étrangères du @GovJersey, du ministre adjoint à l'environnement Gregory Guida et @VictoriaPrentis, ministre de la pêche du Royaume-Uni. pic.twitter.com/FWCFqUsEja — Annick Girardin (@AnnickGirardin) October 18, 2021

Although temporary extensions have been granted, all vessels which have not provided the correct paperwork will be banned from local waters at the end of the month.

Tweeting after the meeting, Senator Gorst said ‘working together with [the] EU will ensure all parties abide by the TCA [Trade and Economic Co-operation Agreement] for the benefit of both fishing communities’.

Senator Gorst has previously said any move to cut Jersey’s power supply would breach the TCA, which replaced the Granville Bay Treaty previously governing reciprocal access between Jersey and French territorial waters.

Tensions between the jurisdictions came to a head in May, when Breton and Norman vessels travelled to St Helier to protest, and blockaded the Harbour.

Jersey’s government announced a further 64 permanent fishing licences for French vessels at the end of September, in addition to the 47 licences it had already issued while 31 boats that have provided some historical fishing data have also been granted temporary permits until January to give them more time to provide fuller information.