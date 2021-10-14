Senior appointments in police command structure

Alison Fossey. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31851577)

Alison Fossey, who previously held the post of Superintendent and head of uniformed services, has become Detective Superintendent, head of crime and CID. And Det Supt Stewart Gull has been appointed acting deputy police chief.

Det Supt Fossey was the first female officer in the Island to attain the rank of Superintendent and has worked in a range of areas, including the drug squad, the public protection unit, the offender management unit, crime scene investigation and the digital forensic unit.

Det Supt Gull, who has over 40 years’ policing experience, has been Detective Superintendent with the force since he joined in 2011.

Stewart Gull. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31851580)