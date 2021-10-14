Clinician steps down as head of the mental-health service

Dr Miguel Garcia. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31855575)

Dr Miguel Garcia-Alcaraz left his post as associate medical director for mental health last month but will continue as a senior clinician for the Health Department.

There is currently no one set to take up his former position on an interim basis and recruitment has not yet started for the role.

Confirming Dr Garcia-Alcaraz’s departure, a government spokesperson said: ‘Dr Garcia-Alcaraz feels he can best contribute to patients by resuming his role as a full-time clinician.’

They added: ‘The executive team at Health and Community Services is very grateful to Dr Garcia-Alcaraz for all he has done with his team to take our mental-health services forward in such a positive way during his time in this post. It has been a demanding role, and one which he has fulfilled admirably. Mental-health services are a huge part of what we provide for Islanders.