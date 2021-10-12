Panel pushes for population debate before end of the year

Senator Steve Pallett, who chairs the Migration and Population Review Panel.

Senator Steve Pallett, who chairs the Migration and Population Review Panel, said clarity was needed about when the debate would take place.

Last October, the States Assembly approved an amendment lodged by Deputy Jess Perchard which said the ‘Council of Ministers should deliver a Common Population Policy to the Assembly to be debated before 31 December 2021’. There are just three States sittings scheduled before the end of the year – the final one of which is likely to be taken up largely by the Government Plan debate.

In a letter to Assistant Chief Minister Rowland Huelin, who has political responsibility for population, that was also sent to Chief Minister John Le Fondré, Senator Pallett said: ‘As we have now entered the final quarter of 2021, the panel would seek clarification from the Assistant Chief Minister about the date on which it is intended that the Common Population Policy will be lodged as a proposition.

‘Please could the Chief Minister confirm that it is his intention, in keeping with the States’ decision outlined above, that the debate will go ahead in December.’