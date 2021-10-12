‘A naked attempt to protect leaders’

Nigel Hall Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31840241)

Nigel Hall has called for a States debate on the matter and urged Members to back a ‘rapid lessons-learned exercise’.

During a June Scrutiny hearing, Senator John Le Fondré did not rule out a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but said that any such review would be unlikely to happen until the virus was being dealt with ‘almost like the flu’.

He reiterated this position at last week’s States sitting, saying ‘we do not have the capacity to run a response against the pandemic and review that response at the same time’ and estimated that such an exercise could cost around £5 million.

Brigadier Hall, in an opinion piece published on page 14 of today's JEP, accused the Chief Minister of ‘dither and delay’ and said that a review could be carried out ‘for around £500,000’.

He added: ‘It is simply untrue that Jersey does not have the capacity to continue to respond to the pandemic and review its earlier responses at the same time. Most people will see through this.

‘It is a naked attempt to protect the incumbent government from any potential criticism prior to next June’s election. It is unwise because other jurisdictions – including the UK and Scotland – who had been stonewalling, are beginning to put in place their inquiries and Jersey risks being a laggard just when we should be demonstrating a major cultural shift from “Dither and Delay Jersey” to “Agile 21st-century Jersey”.

‘Characteristics of good effective leadership include learning from the past and preparing for the future while managing the present. This island deserves and needs good leadership.’

Both the UK and Scottish governments have begun preparations for an inquiry into the pandemic.

Brigadier Hall, who said that he would not be interested in leading an inquiry, added: ‘The government’s aggressive self-defence stance reinforces a perception that perhaps it really does have something to hide. Much better were it to confidently embrace this exercise, taking the common-sense approach that, of course, there are lessons to be rapidly learnt about both the good and the not-so-good aspects of the preparations, planning and handling of this massive once-in-a-century challenge – one that inevitably found every jurisdiction wanting to varying degree.

‘It is important to stress that there must be confidence that this will not be a witch-hunt or blame-game opportunity. It really will be about learning the important lessons, rapidly and effectively.’

He called on States Members to ‘consider the wider good and public safety’ and added that the Chief Minister’s present position was ‘irresponsible’, citing a book by Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, member of UK’s SAGE and WHO global level expert, which criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to start a public inquiry sooner.