Cycling duo battered by gales and rain in first days of cross-Britain challenge

Nathan Ollivier and Darren Bisson at Land’s End for the start of their challenge

Nathan Ollivier and Darren Bisson are halfway through their 14-day challenge of riding from Land’s End in Cornwall to John o’ Groats in Scotland.

The pair have raised almost £7,000 so far for the Jersey branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which supported Mr Ollivier’s family when his mother passed away with the disease in 2000.

The pair have been cycling anywhere between 90km to 150km each day – something Mr Ollivier said they are beginning to ‘take in their stride’.

He said: ‘The first couple of days really showed us how hard this challenge would be as we tackled gale force winds and rain. However, since then we have started to get to grips with it and are tackling each day as it comes.’

He added: ‘I always wanted to take on this challenge for charity and a couple of years ago when myself and Darren were on a cycle with our families I mentioned it to him and the idea evolved from there. We are both on the wrong side of 30 and so this is a big challenge for us.’

Mr Ollivier said the Jersey branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association played a ‘massive role’ in supporting his family and hopes the money raised can go a little way to saying thank you to them.

He said: ‘The charity is close to our hearts and they were a massive help to the family and provided support and equipment to assist with making mum’s life easier. They even organised and financed a holiday to Disneyworld in Florida which was a dream of mum’s to take her children there.’

The pair are hoping to finish the challenge on Saturday (16 October). Mr Ollivier said that day ten was expected to be the hardest as they travel 145.6km in a day through various hills and mountains.

To keep up to date with the challenge visit ‘Land’s End to John o’ Groat’s by Nathan & Darren – October 2021’ on Facebook.